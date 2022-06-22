Bishop Dag will soon be named director of National Cathedral - Secretariat

The National Cathedral of Ghana Secretariat has said the founder and Presiding Bishop of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches, Dag Heward-Mills, will soon be added as one of the directors of the national cathedral.

According to the Secretariat, Bishop Heward-Mills’ documents were not ready when the National Cathedral of Ghana was undergoing registration as a company under the Companies Act, 1963 (Act 179).

He is said to have travelled out of the country.

These were contained in a statement issued by the Secretariat on Tuesday, June 21 to respond to allegations by North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP) Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa that two trustees – Rev Prof Cephas Omenyo and Bishop Heward-Mills – have been omitted as directors of the company at the Registrar-General’s Department.

In a raft of allegations, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP wondered: “One wonders if Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and Rev. Prof. Cephas Omenyo are aware that despite the public misrepresentations, their names have been patently omitted from the list of eminent registered directors?”

But the statement signed by Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, the Executive Director of the National Cathedral of Ghana, said: “Rev Prof Cephas Omenyo, the immediate past Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana , has been indisposed since 2018, and so could not register. He is yet to be formally replaced as a member of the Board of Trustees by the President.

“Bishop Dag Heward Mill's registration materials, which are the Secretariat, came in after the registration as he had travelled out of the country.

“The Secretariat is awaiting the replacements of Rev Cephas Omenyo and the late Chairman, Most Rev Asante Antwi to the Board of Trustees. Once these replacements are made by the President, there will be a Board resolution to add their names, and that of Bishop Dag Heward Mills, to the list of Directors.”

Dr Opoku-Mensah singled out Bishop Dag Heward-Mills as “a very committed and active member” of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana.

—3news.com