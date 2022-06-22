Ambrose Dery warns security agencies not to meddle in chieftaincy issues

Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister for Interior, has charged personnel of the various security agencies to be professional in their duties and not meddle in chieftaincy-related issues.

According to the Minister, security personnel were duty bound to ensure peace and stability of the country and must behave as such.

Mr Dery gave the advice when he interacted with security heads as part of his tour of the Western North Region and to familiarise himself with security issues within the Region.

The Minister lauded the security agencies in the Region for maintaining law and order and expressed gratitude to them for helping to fight against armed robbery in the Region.

He asked the security agencies to work together to ensure peace in the Region especially the fight against terrorism, since the Region shared boundaries with Ivory Coast.

He indicated that the government would continue to support the security agencies to enable them to protect lives and property.

Mr Dery encouraged politicians to support the fight against illegal mining in the Region.

The Interior Minister commended the President for the creation of additional six Regions to ensure development at the grassroot.

The Minister as part of the tour commissioned a bungalow for the Regional Immigration command, a residential bungalow for staff of the Ghana Immigration Service on border patrol unit as well as met the staff of NADMO and the National Identification Authority (NIA).

Mr Ebbah Obeng,Western North Regional Minister for his part, commended the Interior Ministry for their continuous support to the Region and appealed for more planning and a Regional Prisons Service command.

The Regional Minister announced that the chief and people of Enchi in the Aowin Municipality have allocated a vast amount of land to that effect.

GNA