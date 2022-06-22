Covid funds: Minority unimpressed with account from Finance Minister; demands further probe

The Minority in Parliament is demanding the setting up of an ad-hoc committee to probe the Coronavirus (Covid-19) expenditure of the government.

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Minister in charge of Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta was in Parliament to give an account of how the government expended funds to tackle the pandemic.

While providing figures, the Minister stressed that although the interventions introduced by the government to fight the Covid-19 pandemic were bold, decisive and compassionate, it has also been very costly.

“Mr. Speaker, you will recall that on 30th March 2020, I made a statement to Parliament that the economic impact of Covid19 pandemic on the economy of Ghana following the implementation of the coronavirus alleviation programme commenced.

“Furthermore, during the presentation of the 2020 mid-year budget fiscal policy, I indicated that the supplementary request included the programme funding of GHS19.3billion from various funding sources to support the budget both directly and indirectly. On the expenditure side, an amount of GHS11. 16billion was programmed for Covid-19-related expenses. The difference of GHS8.14 billion was a programme to provide for shortfall in revenue.

“In 2021, the budget programme of a total amount of ¢4.6billion for Covid-19 related expenses. It is worth noting that the Ministry of Finance mobilizes the needed financial resources while the various Covid-19 interventions and related expense were implemented by the relevant sector ministries and agencies,” Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta told Parliament.

Commenting on the account provided by the Finance Minister, the Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency said the Finance Minister should not be the only person to be held accountable.

According to him, the MDAs and other institutions had responsibilities to play in expending Covid funds and as a result, must also be probed on how they spent the funds.

With that argument, the Ranking Member of the Finance Committee of Parliament called for the setting up of a committee to dig deep into the Covid-19 expenditure.

“We cannot sit here and say that the Minister of Finance should be the only one accounting for the Covid amounts. The Minister responsible for Finance is only a conduit of releasing the money but the money we spent at the various at the MDAs, and that is why Mr. Speaker, I call on you to set up an ad hoc committee so that we can bring the various heads of the MDAs that spent the money to account for this in detail,” Hon. Ato Forson said on the floor of Parliament.

This was supported by several members of the Minority and sealed by the Leader of the Minority, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu.