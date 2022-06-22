Covid expenditure: Gov’t spent GHS143m on free water and electricity despite budgeting GHS200m – Finance Minister

The Minister of Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed that government spent GHS143 million on the free water and electricity for lifeline consumers despite budgeting for GHS200 million.

At the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020, government announced free water and electricity after imposing a lockdown as part of measures to combat the spread of the infections.

Presenting to Parliament how funds have been expended by the government to tackle the Covid-19, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta told the house “GHS200 million was made available for free water and electricity for lifeline consumers, out of this, GHS143 million was utilised.”

According to the Finance Minister, although the interventions introduced by the government to fight the Covid-19 pandemic were bold, decisive and compassionate, it has also been very costly.

“Mr. Speaker, you will recall that on 30th March 2020, I made a statement to Parliament that the economic impact of Covid19 pandemic on the economy of Ghana following the implementation of the coronavirus alleviation programme commenced.

“Furthermore, during the presentation of the 2020 mid-year budget fiscal policy, I indicated that the supplementary request included the programme funding of GHS19.3billion from various funding sources to support the budget both directly and indirectly. On the expenditure side, an amount of GHS11. 16billion was programmed for Covid-19-related expenses. The difference of GHS8.14 billion was a programme to provide for shortfall in revenue.

“In 2021, the budget programme of a total amount of ¢4.6billion for Covid-19 related expenses. It is worth noting that the Ministry of Finance mobilizes the needed financial resources while the various Covid-19 interventions and related expense were implemented by the relevant sector ministries and agencies,” Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta told Parliament.

The Finance Minister’s presence in Parliament today comes after the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin warned that no business from the Ministry will be attended to until the Minister accounts for Covid-19 funds.

After the report on the spending on Covid-19 today, the Minority says Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta has been untruthful and inconsistent in his presentation.

They have called for a bi-partisan probe to get to the bottom of how Covid-19 funds were used.