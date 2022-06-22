National Cathedral: Lack of timely, adequate communication in subsequent amendments, reviews has created integrity challenge for gov't — Kweku Baako

22.06.2022 LISTEN

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Junior, the Editor-in-chief of The New Crusading Guide newspaper, has said government should have communicated effectively about the National Cathedral to the public.

The veteran journalist indicated that the government should have come clean when it changed its initial plans to fund the National Cathedral project with donations from Christian organizations to public funds.

Mr. Kweku Baako said in a text message to the host of the Good Morning Ghana show, which is aired on Accra-based Metro TV on Monday, June 20, 2022.

He noted that the change in plan triggered the payment of the Ghc200million seed money for the start of work.

According to him, that action has put the integrity of government on the line and must accept responsibility for the uproar the project has caused among Ghanaians.

"It is obvious that along the line, the government amended or reviewed its decision that funding will exclusively be from the Christian community. Subsequently, the government added seed money in addition to the provision of land which it had pledged to do earlier.

"To be honest, the lack of timely and adequate communication of the subsequent amendments and reviews has created an integrity challenge for the government. Government must take the blame for the hullabaloo, a self-inflicted predicament," his text as read by the host stated.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa revealed that government spent close to GHC200 million of taxpayer money on the project.

According to him, the project has been halted due to a lack of sufficient funds.