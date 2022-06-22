The sad thing about the National Cathedral is that the clergy is in support – Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe

Founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe says it is sad the clergy is in support of the National Cathedral project.

Speaking to TV3 on the New Day programme on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Ghanaian statesman stressed that the clergy should remind the President of the fact that the project must not be funded by the state.

“If I tell President Akufo-Addo that if you want to build a cathedral tell the people exactly what the cathedral will be for, let the people know that the cathedral will not come from state coffers, let the people know that the cathedral is going to be built by you.

“That was the initial conversation but unfortunately it is changing. The sad thing is that the clergy is in support of this, the individual loses confidence in its spiritual leader, that is the end of this country so the clergy must be above all, they should be able to tell Akufo-Addo that is what you told us from the beginning, go by it, but they haven’t,” Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe shared.

Every week the controversy surrounding the national cathedral project gets murkier due to the many allegations that continue to pop up.

According to North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, some GHS200 million have already been unconstitutionally spent by the government on the project.