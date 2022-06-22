Ghanaians are like delegates; fear them for your legacy is at stake – Akufo-Addo advised

Ghanaian Actor and Philanthropist, Mr. Oscar Provencal has advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be mindful of the legacy he wants to leave behind.

According to him, the legacy of the President is at stake following the controversy regarding the introduction of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) and the building of the National Cathedral.

Speaking to GTV on the Breakfast Show on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Mr. Oscar Provencal said despite the many interventions including Free SHS introduced by President Akufo-Addo, he may go down in history with a bad legacy.

“There is a communication issue with this government. From E-Levy to you name it. I personally don’t have a problem with the National Cathedral but I believe we must follow due process. At this particular time is it what we need in the midst of all the crisis? That’s another question we need to ask ourselves.

“I just feel sad for this president. He should have been such an iconic president when I look at him in terms of inspiration. One district one factory, one village one dam, all of these are transformation but unfortunately Mr. President, your Legacy will not look good at this juncture,” Mr. Provencal shared.

In his view, President Akufo-Addo will be kidding himself if he believes he is in the good books of Ghanaians and will end his two-term as president with a good legacy.

“The President should not kid himself, all the big things he has done, you will find out that at the end of the day there will be so many issues that will override the good that you have done and your legacy as far as I’m concerned may be in jeopardy. If you think Free SHS that is your trump card as for legacy, Ghanaians like delegates, fear them,” Mr. Oscar Provencal added.

The actor proposes that if possible, the President should review the National Cathedral project and consider whether it will be better to channel resources into other important projects.