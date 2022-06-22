Akufo-Addo won't listen if I advise him on National Cathedral brouhaha — Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

A founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has said what will get him crazy will be to pick up his phone and call President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to advise him on key issues only for him to refuse to take the advise.

He explained that, unlike President Akufo-Addo who will not take his word, former President John Agyekum Kufuor listened to him when he was in office, whenever he offered ideas on how to govern the country.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe and Mr Akufo-Addo were pals in the 80s and 90s.

The two of them were leading members of the organizers of the 'Kume Preko' demonstration in 1995 against the imposition of Value Added Tax (VAT) by the Rawlings administration.

Asked why he won’t take a telephone and call Akufo-Addo to speak to him on issues affecting the country, he told TV3’s Johnnie Hughes in an interview that “I know him very well, what will get me crazy is to take a phone, advise him and he will not take my advise.

“Let me just fast track back, I will give an example, when Kuffuor became president, not long after that the stadium disaster happened, May 9, I was not even in government, that was the early part, he came up with a committee and the committee, one key person from the North I thought should be member of the committee but was not there.

“You know what I did, I picked up a phone and called Kufuor, he picked it and we discussed the issues, Kufuor that I said was not the right person to lead the country at that time, I advised him and he listened.

“If I tell President Akufo-Addo that if you want to build a cathedral tell the people exactly what the cathedral will be for, let the people know that the cathedral will not come from state coffers, let the people know that the cathedral is going to be built by you.

“That was the initial conversation but unfortunately it is changing. The sad thing is that the clergy are in support of this, the individual loses confidence in its spiritual leader, that is the end of this country so the clergy must be above all, they should be able to tell Akufo-Addo that is what you told us from the beginning, go by it, but they haven’t.”

