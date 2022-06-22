You can’t tell the whole world Africa is suffering while you spend millions on National Cathedral – Akufo-Addo told

Lawyer and historian, Anokye Frimpong has indicated that it is contradictory for President Akufo-Addo to tell the whole world Africa is suffering when he is committing millions of dollars in his country to build a national cathedral.

On his visit to Brussels, President Akufo-Addo called on world leaders to encourage dialogue for the Russia-Ukraine conflict to end.

According to him, the conflict between the two countries together with the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic are making things challenging for African countries.

Reacting to the appeals from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in an engagement on the GTV Breakfast Show on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Lawyer Anokye Frimpong noted that he disagrees with him.

“If at this time that our President travels to Brussels to tell the whole world that Africa is suffering as a result of Covid-19 and the Russian-Ukraine war, is the time that you are spending close to one billion dollars on the national cathedral, then it becomes a misplaced priority,” he argued.

The historian and lawyer continued, “The nation doesn’t need it. Even in his own manifesto, he didn’t say it was something we needed. For me, I think it’s a misplaced priority even though it’s a bit too late to talk about it.”

In the view of Lawyer Anokye Frimpong, Ghana has not had any religious crisis and as a result, does not need the National Cathedral for anything.

He proposes that attention be immediately shifted from the National Cathedral to pressing matters.