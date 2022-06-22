I wasn’t even given a seat at the National Cathedral fundraising event; I stood outside with my team – Sonnie Badu speaks on $50K cash

Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu

22.06.2022 LISTEN

Renowned Ghanaian gospel singer, Sonnie Badu has denied receiving a sum of $50,000 as payment for his ministration at the fundraising event of the National Cathedral in Washington DC, USA, in 2019.

According to the musician who is shocked about the figure put out in the public, he was not even given a seat at the event.

He said he had to stand outside with his team.

“Wow, thanks for alerting me, I was not given a dime..not even a seat for me and my team, We stood outside,” Sonnie Badu has revealed in a post on Twitter.

The clarification comes on the back of allegations that Sonnie Badu was paid the whopping sum of $50,000 for his 5 minutes performance at the National Cathedral fundraising event.

His revelation has been confirmed by the National Cathedral Secretariat.

In a press release from the secretariat on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, it has noted that it is unaware of such payments.

“There are reports about the payment of US$ 50,000.00 to the singer, Sonnie Badu, for his performance at the Launch of the National Cathedral Fundraising in Washington DC in February 8, 2019.

“The Secretariat of the National Cathedral has not paid any money, neither is it aware of any such payment, to Sonnie Badu” a press release signed by National Cathedral Executive Director, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah has said.