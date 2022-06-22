National Cathedral: Sonnie Badu never received a dime for ministration at fundraising event – Management

The Management of Ghanaian gospel sensation, Sonnie Badu has rubbished allegations that the musician received a whopping US$50,000.00 as payment for his ministration during the launch of the National Cathedral of Ghana (NCG) fundraising.

The services of the renowned musician was used in 2019 when the government held a fundraising event in Washington DC, USA.

Amid the various revelations and allegations being made on the alleged unlawful spending on the National Cathedral, it has been speculated that a huge amount was paid to Sonnie Badu for his service.

With the management of the musician learning of the speculations, it has issued a statement to set the records straight.

According to the management, although there was a promise for the musician to receive a token, he never received a dime for his ministration at the fundraising event.

“During the contractual agreement, Dr. Sonnie Badu and his team were informed by the organizers that, it was a charitable event to raise funds for the cathedral, hence the organizers will send him something to give to his team.

“Management agreed to perform on these terms based on the patriotic nature of the event. The idea behind the invitation of the Artiste to sing, according to the organizers of the event was to raise awareness and solicit funds for the construction of the Cathedral back home.

“On the said date of the event, Dr. Sonnie Badu performed with his team but we regret to mention that the organizers of the event disappeared and did not pay any amount as been alleged.

“The management in the USA did not receive a dime and to date has not received any monies from the organizers,” the statement from the Management of Sonnie Badu has disclosed.

The statement added, “Therefore, the team wishes to dissociate themselves and the International Act, Dr. Sonnie Badu from any National Cathedral funds reimbursement allegations” the management of Sonnie Badu further clarified in their statement.”

Meanwhile, the National Cathedral Secretariat has also confirmed that indeed it did not pay an amount of $50,000 to the musician.

“There are reports about the payment of US$ 50,000.00 to the singer, Sonnie Badu, for his performance at the Launch of the National Cathedral Fundraising in Washington DC in February 8, 2019.

“The Secretariat of the National Cathedral has not paid any money, neither is it aware of any such payment, to Sonnie Badu” a press release dated June 21, 2022, and signed by National Cathedral Executive Director, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah has said.