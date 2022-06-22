E/R: Accident at Nkawkaw leaves many critically condition

Several people have been hospitalised following a near-fatal accident at Oframase near the Nkawkaw stretch of Accra to Kumasi Highway in the Eastern region.

The accident which occurred on Tuesday night was a head-on collision between a commercial bus carrying passengers and an articulated truck.

Reports gathered indicate that the two attempted to pass by a stationary Rhino truck carrying charcoal in the middle of the road and ended up crashing.

After the accident, passengers in the immediate front seats of the commercial bus sustained serious injuries and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Thanks to the swift arrival of the Police, many of the people with serious injuries were rescued from the bus and sent to the Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw.

The accident between the commercial bus and the Rhino truck is the second incident on Tuesday on the Accra to Kumasi Highway.

There was another one at Densuso near Suhum where over 20 people were hospitalised.

That particular accident involved a sprinter bus from Accra to Kumasi with registration number AC 435 -20.

Eyewitnesses say the Sprinter bus had a tyre burst while on top speed. The driver lost control of the steering wheel and crashed.

Some 22 passengers were rushed to the Suhum government hospital for medical care.