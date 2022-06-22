W/R: Floods sweep cars in Apremdo-Apowa

Heavy rains on Tuesday, June 21 flooded portions of the Takoradi-Agona-Nkwanta highway, especially the Apremdo-Apowa section in the Western Region bringing traffic to a standstill.

Some cars were swept off their wheels in the floods, especially at the St. Mary’s Seminary area.

The cars floated around in the floodwaters.

The flood situation forced commuters to get down from their cars and trudge through the waters to safety.

The locals have attributed the situation to poor drainage systems in the area.

Source: Classfmonline.com