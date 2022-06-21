Global Y'ello Care Day: MTN Ghana builds capacity of student leaders from tertiary institutions

The MTN Ghana Foundation on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, marked the Global Y'ello Care Day with a capacity-building event in Accra to equip student leaders from various public tertiary institutions with entrepreneurial skills.

The Global Y'ello Care Day is a competition for staff of MTN who volunteer to go out and impact their communities.

The annual event sees competition from staff in all the 22 MTN operating countries on the continent.

For this year, the MTN Ghana Foundation partnered with the Africa Network for Entrepreneurs to deliver training [both in-person and online] for student leaders from public tertiary institutions.

Delivering a welcome speech at the training, Mr. Robert Kuzoe who is Executive Secretary for the MTN Ghana Foundation stressed that empowering communities to drive economic development is very important to his outfit.

He explained that the staff of MTN is dedicating this year’s Y’ello Care Programme to encouraging people, especially students in tertiary institutions to strive to do more.

According to Mr. Kuzoe, giving entrepreneurial skills to student leaders is strategic as they will in turn go and also shed the knowledge acquired to students from the tertiary institutions they come from.

Engaging the media on the sidelines of the training, Ebenezer Terkpeh who is an Education portfolio adviser at MTN Ghana Foundation said; "We are asking people, the youth especially, to create jobs for themselves and all. At MTN Ghana what we have decided to do is to gather student leadership in public tertiary institutions across the country and the idea is that we think that as leaders we want to embed the right behaviour in terms of entrepreneurship in them. So once they get it right it is easier for them to affect their peers. So that is the idea for this training.”

He further indicated that after the Covid pandemic, it is important that young people get something to do instead of constantly moving around looking for jobs they may not find.

“In post-Covid, we believe that everybody needs to do something so it is not all the time that we have to take CVs and be walking from block to block looking for jobs. We need to create things for ourselves and so that is the main idea of today’s training,” Ebenezer Terkpeh stressed.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Africa Network of Entrepreneurs, Ekow Mensah who led the training for the student leadership from public tertiary institutions said there is a need for young people to realise that they have the resources that they need to leverage on to become successful and at the same time help advance the country.

Among other things, he urged young people to use their time wisely, be creative, submit to service, and inspire with whatever they set out their minds to do.

“Time is one of the relevant resources that they need to maximize to build their capacities and also to build the value they need to give them the opportunities they need in the market circle.

“These student leaders are key and it’s important to conscientise their minds on what happens to this country in the near future. So the whole objective is to impact their mindset to be able to know that they already have what they need to build on those things to solve the problems and challenges that we have,” Ekow Mensah shared.

Students leadership from public tertiary institutions in Ghana were drawn from the Accra Technical University (ATU), the University of Ghana, Legon (UG), University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), University of Development Studies (UDS), University of Cape Coast (UCC), and the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

On Wednesday, June 21, 2022, the staff volunteers of MTN will visit various markets to interact with traders to help them enhance their knowledge to become better at what they do.

During that exercise, MTN staff will offer financial literacy and book-keeping training to help traders increase their profits.