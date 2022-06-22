[WATCH]: No factory, no dev't; nothing going on in U/E Region — Madam Melanie Kasise

The Executive Director and founder of Sirigu Women's Organisation for Pottery and Arts (SWOPA) Madam Melanie Kasise has added her voice to the issue of under development in the Upper East Region which has become a headache, especially for those who mean well for the region.

The fearless and outspoken Madam Kasise in an exclusive interview with Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen said: “We have not been able to get much as a region. Because from the time I was young till now, we saw the meat factory and the Pawlugu tomato factory but as it is now, they have all died out, they are not resurfacing and new things are not coming. So, it seems as if our region is a bit fainting as far as development is concerned."

She noted that the people of the Region are anxious when the Region will receive its fair share of the national cake.

"If you are always crying that there is no money, a child does not know that his father or mother doesn’t have this or that, when he is hungry, he is anxious to cry for whatever he or she needs and this is what the people of Upper East Region are all anxious about. We feel left out, please Nana come to our aid, you have got some children here growing up and would like to see the development grow with them."

Upper East Region, since the introduction of the One District One Factory (1D1F) program there has been struggles to even bring back the collapsed Meat Factory in Zuarungu and the Pawlugu Tomato Factory.