Allow members to strike if gov’t fails to pay COLA by June ending – NAGRAT-Volta urges leadership

The Volta Regional branch of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT-Volta) has pushed for industrial strike action if the government fails to pay members the Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) by the end of June.

At a press conference in Ho on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, NAGRAT-Volta executives stressed that members can no longer bear the pain of the hardships being experienced in the country.

Addressing the media, the Chairman of NAGRAT-Volta, David Gellie bemoaned how the high cost of living is affecting the livelihood of members and their families.

“It is trite knowledge that the cost of living in Ghana today is rising with the speed of light which has and continues to affect the livelihood of our members who are sacrificing to build this nation.

“You can all attest to the fact that prices of goods and services have seen an astronomical rise coupled with over 50% increment in petroleum products from January 2022 to date and this unfortunate situation has aggravated the already precarious state of the Ghanaian teacher,” David Gellie told journalists.

The NAGRAT-Volta chairman further indicated that if the government fails to pay the COLA by the end of June, the National Executives of NAGRAT must listen to the cry of members and allow members to strike.

“We have come to our wit's end; we can no longer bear the pain. We, therefore, demand of our leadership that if at the end of June 2022, our call for COLA is not heeded to, they have no option than to pay heed to the clarion call of our members to lay down our tools,” David Gellie warned.