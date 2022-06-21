W/R: Husband’s suicide attempt fails after poisoning his two children over marital problems

Ebenezer Eshun, a husband who resides at Shama Junction in the Shama District of the Western Region is currently in the grips of Police after poisoning his two children.

The 40-year-old is in trouble after his attempt to take his own life failed.

Information gathered indicates that he premeditated and killed his two children as a result of marital problems which has seen his marriage now on the brink of collapse.

The children, a boy and a girl aged three and eight years respectively had visited the father to spend the weekend when he killed them.

Speaking to Connect FM, the wife of the Ebenezer Eshun, Comfort Arthur while sobbing confirmed that indeed she has been having marital challenges with the man.

She disclosed that as a result, they have been living separately.

“He mostly picks the children to his house for the weekend. This weekend he came for them. He called me last night and told me to come back to his house but I refused. He then told me that he will poison himself and the children if I don’t come back because he does not want his surname in my family,” Comfort Arthur narrated.

She continued, “When we arrived at his house, he had locked the door. We kept knocking but he did not open, his landlord opened the door and he came out with the children alive. We were on our way to the police station when I realized my children have been poisoned. They started vomiting, we rushed them to the hospital but they all died.”

The suspect, Ebenezer Eshun despite taking some of the poison did not die.

He is receiving treatment at a health facility where he is under arrest.