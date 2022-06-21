C/R: Unidentified man beaten to death, dumped at block factory at Gomoa

An unidentified man has been beaten to death and dumped at a block factory at Gomoa Aprah near Gomoa Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Checks have revealed that the man who is suspected to be in his late 30s is not from the area where his dead body was found.

Residents who are in shock suspect that the man may have been chased to the area and beaten to death.

One Samuel Ofori, a worker at the block factory where the dead body has been discovered has disclosed that he heard someone shouting for help around 1:00am but was scared to get out of his room to check what was going on.

The deceased was found with blocks, stones and sticks lying beside him at the time he was uncovered.

There are speculations that the deceased might have been beaten with those materials.

The Buduburam police station has been contacted and informed about the deceased man.

Already, sources say investigations have commenced into the matter with the Police calling on residents to provide any information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Winneba Special and Trauma Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.