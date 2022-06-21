Oforikrom MP donate items to All Nations Orphanage Homes on Father's Day

Father’s Day celebration is all about honouring the joys of fatherhood and the bond shared.

Father’s Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June in most parts of the world.

This year Father’s Day was observed on 19th June 2021.

The day is observed annually to recognise the contribution of fathers and their importance in the family.

The Member of Parliament for Oforikrom constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr Emmanuel Kwabena Marfo has donated items to the All Nations Children's Home and King Children's Home.

The kind gesture was part of Dr Marfo’s illusion to bring joy to the faces of the inmates of the orphanage homes as the world celebrates fathers.

He donated food items such as bags of maize, beans, rice, gari, sugar, and millet, as well as 6 gallons of palm oil, 6 gallons of oil and bottles of water to All Nations Charity Home at Ayigya Zongo, King Jesus Children’s Home and Deduako Special School.

The Oforikrom MP proceeded to dine with the inmates at the orphanage homes.

In an interview with the media, Dr Marfo emphasized that “on this special Father’s day, I saw it essential to donate the food items to the homes as well as dine with the orphans, drink with them and dance with them, because they have no parents. I realized that the move could put smiles on their faces."

He commended the owner of the Orphanage for the great vision to take care of the orphans in the Oforikrom District.

He prayed for continuous divine protection for the owner and the children's health.

Dr Marfo took the opportunity to urge other companies and individuals to support the orphanage to take care of the children.

Receiving the items on behalf of the owner of the centre, the Executive Director of All Nations Charity Home, Rev Philip Kwasi Nyamekye thanked the lawmaker for the kind gesture.

Rev Philip Nyamekye said, “We appreciate Dr Marfo’s effort. He has been our backbone. He’s donated a lot of things to us. We thank you so much. We pray to God for longevity for him."

According to Rev Philip, about 12 of the inmates he raised are in various tertiary institutions while others have completed SHS.

He took the opportunity to appeal to NGOs, government and other companies to come to their aid.