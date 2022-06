A man in his early 40s has allegedly drowned in a stream at Adumasa in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The Assembly Member for the area, Charles Enchill said he received a call and rushed to the scene to find the yet-to-be-identified man dead.

He said he reported the incident to the Tech police who have conveyed the body to the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital morgue.

The police have commenced investigations into the incident.

Source: Classfmonline.com