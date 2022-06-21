Judges, Magistrates deny being paid ex gratia

21.06.2022 LISTEN

PRESS STATEMENT BY THE MAGISTRATES AND JUDGES ASSOCIATION OF GHANA (AMJG) ON THE ALLEGATION THAT SUPERIOR COURT JUDGES (ie) SUPREME COURT, COURT OF APPEAL AND HIGH COURT JUDGES) RECEIVE EX – GRATIA PAYMENT EVERY FOUR (4) YEARS

The Association of Magistrates and Judges of Ghana (AMJG) has followed the discussions on the payment of Ex-Gratia to some Article 71 office holders and has noted with dismay the false and malicious allegation that judges of the Superior Courts ie.

Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and High Court Judges are paid ex-gratia at the end of every four (4) years. The AMJG would like to state without any equivocation, whatsoever that, that allegation is false and baseless.

The Association would like to set the records straight as follows:

a. That, the salaries of Superior Court Judges ie. (Supreme Court Judges, Court of Appeal Judges and High Court Judges) are determined once every four (4) years by His Excellency the President on the recommendation of a Committee appointed by the President under Article 71(1) of the Constitution 1992.

b. That, if increases are effected in the salary as a result of the recommendations of the Committee, the judges are then paid arrears of salary commonly called Back pay arising from the back-dating of the salary increase.

c. This arrears of salary or back pay are accordingly paid inalumpsum or instalment. This has been the situation since 1996.

d) It is this arrears of salary or back pay which is mischievously being described as ex-gratia in the press particularly on radio, television and on social media platforms by some seasoned journalists and so-called social commentators who never attempted to look for the truth.

That the Association would like to state categorically that no Superior Court Judge is or has ever been paid ex-gratia every four years as being wrongly stated in the media.

Dated in Accra this 21 st day of June 2022.

