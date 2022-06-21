FixTheCountry Movement files RTI request to Ghana Police for information on killings, indictments

21.06.2022 LISTEN

The #FixTheCountry movement has through the Right to Information law written to the Ghana Police Service to request information on casualties, killings, indictments and resolutions reached in some specific cases.

In a statement released on June 20, the movement said that it wanted to know the number of complaints received by the Police Standards Bureau and the outcomes of those complaints.

Some of the information the movement has requested includes the total number of investigations completed between 2010 and 2022, aggregated on a yearly basis. Same with the total number of police officers prosecuted and those convicted of criminal offences within the same time frame.