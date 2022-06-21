Godfred Dame made secretary to the National Cathedral board; registered entity as a private company — Ablakwa

21.06.2022 LISTEN

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency has alleged that the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral is the Attorney General, Godfred Dame.

He said the Attorney General (AG) assumed this role while he was the Deputy Attorney General.

In an exclusive interview on Accra-based TV3 today, Mr. Ablakwa said the National Cathedral was registered as a private entity.

He indicated that information he sourced from the Registrar General's Department reveals that the AGs name not his position was indicated as the secretary.

“This is the explosive bit. This is the first time I am putting this out. We will be exploring this in further detail in the coming hours. Would you believe that this private entity, the secretary to the board, the secretary to the company on page 3 of this incorporation document is Godfred Dame, the Attorney General? Remember this incorporation was done on the 18th of January 2019 at the time Godfred Dame was Deputy Attorney General so you cannot say this is a position for Deputy Attorney General. In any case, this is registered as a private entity and not a state-owned entity and it is his name, not the position, not the office. 2019, when he was deputy,” he exposed.

He adds that, in the same year, the AG who was part of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) board took part in the award of contracts which made his then new position as secretary to the registered National Cathedral Company a conflict of interest.

“Guess what, in 2019, Godfred Dame was a member of the PPA board and our further digging reveals that he did not recuse himself when Sir David Adjaye was being awarded colossal sums of money in the name of sole sourced contracts,” he revealed.

Mr. Ablakwa has since the beginning of this month, become a sole investigator on the National Cathedral making revelations of large sums of state money being pumped into a project that was supposed to be a personal pledge President Akufo-Addo made to God in 2016.