National Cathedral: I would love the men of God on the board to speak up now; they were misled — Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has expressed his desire to see the men of God who form the board of trustees for the National Cathedral, speak up on the current brouhaha surrounding the project.

He said it was his belief that the men of God were misled.

In an interview on Accra based TV3 today, he stated that per his checks the men of God were oblivious of the fact that the National Cathedral is being funded with state funds.

“I really would love them to speak. I believe that the government has been most unfair to them. If you recall last week I put out a statement when I realized that based on the work we are doing, the exposes that some Ghanaians were launching blistering attacks at these eminent men of God, I issued a statement saying they should back off, they should not do that. That’s not my intention or objective. I believe strongly that they were misled by government like all of us,” he intimated.

He noted that the Board of trustees for the National Cathedral who are revered men of God in the country had previously stood on the notion that the Cathedral would be put up by the contribution of individual churches and not burdened the taxpayers.

It can be recounted that the Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams who is also a member of the Board of Trustees once asked Ghanaians what their worry was since the cathedral was not going to be funded with taxpayers money.

The Board of Trustees is chaired by Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost. He is assisted by Archbishop Charles Palmer-Buckle, Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop, Cape Coast, who is the Vice Chairperson.

Other members include Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, Rev. Eastwood Anaba, Bishop Dag Heward Mills and others.

However, from revelations by the North Tongu MP, the representation of the National Cathedral on paper as a private entity and in practice a public one is news to these men of God who have now asked the President to come clean.