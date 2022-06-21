‘Don’t let your guards down’ – Presby Moderator encourages Henry Quartey

Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante says any attempts by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, to let his guard down will be a betrayal of the church which is in full support of his work.

The Minister, upon assumption of office, has embarked on a series of activities aimed at clamping down indiscipline in the city under the “Let’s Make Accra Work”, agenda.

“We have followed the Regional Minister keenly, and he is paraded as the most courageous Minister in the country, and he must be applauded. There are honest people in this country praying for people like him.”

Speaking during a courtesy call on the Minister, the Moderator, who led a delegation from the Presbyterian Church, urged Henry Quartey to discharge his duties without fear or favour.

“You must be commended for your works, but we will feel betrayed if you let your guards down. Please continue to be strong because this country will never go forward without people like you… and I hope and pray that you keep it up”, he told the Minister.

Henry Quartey since assuming office under his ' Let's Make Accra Work Agenda ' campaign, has undertaken several initiatives to provide lasting solutions to everyday challenges in the region, with the view to transform the national capital.

He has supervised the removal of unauthorized traders along some major streets, the pulling down of unauthorized structures, and carried out decongestion exercises and other sanitation drives aimed at ridding the capital of fifth.

These initiatives have won him the admiration of some Ghanaians, although some view them differently.

By Citi Newsroom