'Stop fighting your wives over their salaries; don't be man that women will pay your bills' — McDan advises

McDan, CEO McDan Groups of companies

21.06.2022 LISTEN

Mr Daniel McKorley, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the McDan Groups of Companies also known as McDan, has advised men to stop fighting their wives over their salaries.

While speaking at this year’s Father’s Day event, organized by Joy Prime on Saturday, June 18, 2022, he advised men to learn to shoulder responsibilities at home instead of relying on their wives.

According to him, men should be ready to take their core responsibilities even when women avail themselves to take up that task.

“Your wife’s salary is her salary. Don’t come home and fight your wife because she can afford to pay the fees. Even if she’s paying the fees try to take it over, and be seen to be very responsible,” he stated.

The business magnate stressed that he is very concerned about this because it seems a lot of men these days get married with the view of relinquishing their responsibilities to their wives.

In addition, he advised men not to be the type who expect women to pay for their house expenses.

“I am very particular about that because a lot of fathers lately are marrying because they want women to pay their bills. Don’t be a man that a woman pays their bills,” he stressed.