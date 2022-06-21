Netizen solicit funds for poor but brilliant 8As student of Sunyani SHS

A netizen with a Twitter account name @CYAmponsah is calling for support for a brilliant SHS graduate who scored 8 A’s in WASSCE but could not further his education since 2021 due to lack of funds.

In a tweet by the said account on Sunday, June 19, 2022, sighted by this portal, he presented a copy of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results of a student with the name Morrow Sulleyman whom the netizen reported to have been in the house despite his excellent academic results.

According to reports, the young man was the best student in his batch.

His tweet was directed toward Nana Aba Anamoah, a broadcast journalist of the Accra-based GHONE TV who was celebrating her birthday on that day.

The netizen wished her a happy birthday and pleaded with her to help the brilliant student with the blessings God has showered on her.

“Happy Birthday, @thenanaaba God richly blesses you.

"I would want you to use this occasion to bless this brilliant boy with the numerous blessings God has been using you to bless people. He was the best student at Sunyani SHS in 2021 but due to financial constraints, he's still at home,” his post reads.

Nana Aba Anamoah, the General Manager of GHone TV and Star FM, has launched a charity organization called "Hearts Wide Open" to provide scholarship opportunities to brilliant but needy students as well as assist others, particularly unemployed graduates, in finding work.

However, Nana Aba Anamoah is yet to publicly respond to the call. Though this portal cannot confirm whether or not there has been any outside support, but many hope that the brilliant student receives the assistance he requires to further his education.