Don’t abandon children with sickle cell disease - ANAQ Foundation president appeals to fathers

President of ANAQ Foundation, Mrs Ama Nyarko Attafuah Quainoo, has appealed to fathers not to abandon children with sickle cell disease.

She said, instead, they must care for them emotionally and support the mothers financially to keep the children healthy and alive.

Mrs. Ama Nyarko Attafuah Quainoo, who is a sickle cell patient, made the appeal during the ‘World Sickle Day’ celebration at Donyina near Apiedu in the Ejisu Municipal of the Ashanti region on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

The day also coincided with the ‘Fathers’ Day’ celebration, which was attended by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon Simon Osei Mensah, President of BCI, Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai and the CEO of Donyma Steel Complex, Peter Atta Bimpeh.

In attendance were also the Chief of Donyina, Nana Osei Dankwa Braffour II, who chaired the occasion, Consultant Urologist, Dr Samuel Amanamah, medical practitioners and people in and around Donyina community.

There were also free screening and education on breast cancer, diabetes, hypertension and prostate cancer by ANAQ Foundation and Peace and Love Hospital.

“I appealed to fathers not abandoned sickle cell patients and their mothers because the fathers also contributed to children’s sickle cell statuses. They should rather encourage and support we the mothers so that both (parent) together can raise the children,” she said.

Mrs. Ama Nyarko Attafuah Quainoo, who is a broadcast journalist, also advised sickle cell parents to be vigilant during raining and cold seasons, to avoid “crisis”.

“To avoid sickle cell crisis (periodic episodes of extreme pain) among patients, parents must make sure they provide sweater to fight the cold, drink more water, eat more fruits and avoid mosquito bites," she added.

The ANAQ president told sickle cell patients to avoid smoking cigars, alcohol and do regular medical checkups, avoid exposing their bodies to cold temperatures, and have enough rest after work.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon Simon Osei Mensah, advised that irresponsible fathers must now do the needful by caring for their children and stop spending irresponsibly.

“As a father, you are mandated to keep the welfare of your children, no matter what, and stop spending on alcoholics. Even if you don’t have money, get closer to them and offer your emotional support," he said.

The President of Breast Care International (BCI), Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai, in her speech appealed to men to cultivate the habit of regular medical checkups to know their health statuses.

”Regular medical checkups will help them know of any irregularities in the bodies for appropriate medication to be applied to avert impromptu deaths,” she said.

The Chief of Donyina, Nana Osei Dankwa Braffour II, expressed profound gratitude to ANAQ Foundation and BCI for the free medical screening and education for his people.