My belief in Akufo-Addo blindfolded me; we're not on talking terms – Boakye Agyarko reveals

20.06.2022 LISTEN

Former Minister for Energy, Mr. Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko has admitted that he was so blinded by his belief in President Akufo-Addo that he never saw his sacking from the Ministry coming.

Speaking to Asempa FM on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme on Monday, June 20, 2022, the former Minister who served in the first term of President Akufo-Addo disclosed that he is no longer on talking terms with the President.

“My belief in President Akufo-Addo blindfolded me before being sacked. I didn't see it coming.

“I have not spoken to President Akufo-Addo face-to-face since my sacking. We're not on talking terms,” Mr. Boakye Agyarko shared.

The former Minister was relieved of his position in August 2018 following the controversy surrounding the review of the Ameri power deal.

According to the former Energy Minister, the allegations in relation to the review of the Ameri deal which got him fired were all false.

He insists that his sacking was orchestrated by some people in Akufo-Addo's government because of his dream to become president one day.

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, Mr. Agyarko says he still wants to be president and wouldn’t accept an appointment from President Akufo-Addo if one was offered.