Phone repairer jailed 14years for posting Lebanese woman's nude pictures on social media

A 22-year-old phone repairer has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for sharing intimate pictures of a Lebanese woman on social media.

Appearing before an Adentan Circuit Court, Solomon Doga pleaded guilty to charges of sexual extortion and non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

Doga prayed to the Court for forgiveness.

The Court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah convicted Doga on his plea and sentenced him to 12 years on the charge of sexual extortion.

The Court also sentenced Doga to two years imprisonment on the charge of non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

Sentences are to run consecutively, meaning he is to serve 14 years imprisonment.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo narrated that the complainant, name withheld, is a manager of a firm in Accra and a Lebanese.

Police Chief Inspector Lanyo said accused resided at Spintex, Accra.

Prosecution said on June 9, this year, the complainant's driver sent her phone to Doga to unlock it.

The Prosecutor said whiles unlocking the phone, Doga went into the complainant's phone memory and saw her naked pictures.

It said Doga sent the pictures to the complainant and demanded money from her.

Prosecution said the complainant on seeing the Doga wanted to blackmail her blocked Doga on her phone.

It said Doga then splashed the complainant's naked pictures on Facebook and messenger.

According to prosecution, a few minutes after Doga had posted the pictures, people, including her workers started calling her that her nude pictures had been splashed on Facebook.

Others also started sending love emojis.

The prosecution said the complainant contacted an IT specialist and the accused was arrested.

The Prosecutor said Doga in his caution statement admitted the offence and pleaded for forgiveness.

GNA