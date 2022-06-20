C/R: Awutu Senya West MP secures driving licenses for constituents after training

Hon. Gizella Tetteh-Abgotui, the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West constituency has facilitated a 3-day subsidised license acquisition program for over 200 drivers and riders.

The DVLA officials took these unlicensed drivers and motor riders through training, testing and all the necessary processes to regularise them at the Jei Krodua Assemblies of God Church.

Successful applicants were given license cover notes after training awaiting official license cards yet to be ready.

During the presentation of the official license cards, the Member of Parliament assured constituents of her support for human capacity building and empowerment.

She also pledged to do everything possible to put the constituency back to shape in terms of human development and accessing their share of the national cake.

"Perhaps, I consider this support as a form of scholarship to drivers just as I have done same for students", she said.

Hon. Gizella Tetteh-Abgotui assured to organise the program at least once every year as a means of supporting potential drivers and riders in her constituency to create employment opportunities.