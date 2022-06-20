[VIDEO] Most young men are eating 0-1-0 formation; skip breakfast, fire gorbe afternoon with plenty gari to skip supper — Sam George

20.06.2022 LISTEN

Known for his strong opposition to the ruling NPP government regarding the LGBTQI+ activities in Ghana, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Dzata George is at it again.

He has made some hilarious assertions about how the youth of today are resorting to several cuts in their three square meals just to survive the difficult economy.

In an interview with Randy Abbey on Metro TV, the outspoken lawmaker asserted that these days most people are using a formation to survive the harsh economy.

He named it formation 0-1-0.

"Many young men in Ghana are playing 0-1-0. They eat nothing for breakfast, eat plenty gari and beans (gorbe) for lunch and nothing for supper. If you misplace 0-1-0 formation, the next day you will go 0-0-0-," he stated.

He further explained that most Ghanaians these days eat beans and 'plenty' gari just to save for the rest of the days.

Tik Tokers and Youtubers have taken the serious but hilarious video, edited it with songs from Ruby Delart which talks about beans and gari to further intensify the humor.