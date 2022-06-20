Ashalaja Zongo Chief celebrated for philanthropic gestures

Zongo Chief of Ashalaja and Chief Executive Officer of NADEEF Oil Company Limited, Sarki Alhaji Yusif Attahir has been celebrated by the some members of the National Council of Zongo Chiefs on his birthday.

The Ashalaja Zongo Chief who doubles as the development Chief of Ashifla with the stool name, Nii Ayi Owaamo was also hailed for his role in championing the acquisition of lands for the National Council of Zongo Chiefs of Ghana, the Ga South Municipal Assembly, Islamic Senior High School, a Nursing College and a Market complex with a lorry park respectively.

The General Secretary of the Council of Zongo made this known when he delivered his acceptance speech during Sarki's birthday celebration.

Sarki Alhaji Yusif Attahir has over the past eleven years ruled as the Zongo Chief of Ashalaja Zongo during which he served with humility.

During his reign as the Zongo Chief of Ashalaja he has encountered a number of challenges which eventually has become the pivoted point of his strength.

Sarki Alhaji Yusif Attahir has used his position to promote unity, unearth hidden talents of the youth, improve individual livelihoods and social status and the community at large.

He has organized and promoted annual soccer tournaments for the youth as a form of entertainment and has supported most Zongo women and men with soft loans as plans are underway to increase the applicants base and grants as well.

The Development Chief of Ashifla has mobilised the Zongo community into development groups who are undertaking a number of projects such as repairs and maintenance of some road networks with the help of the Assemblyman of Ashalaja Electoral Area, Hon. Avornyo Ahmed Wisdom.

The group is also fencing the Muslim cemetery.

He has also supported students to gain scholarships into tertiary institutions and donated school uniforms, furniture, building materials as well as provided a school canteen for Avornyokope Calvary Baptist.

His philanthropic work is extended to both public and private schools as well as Islamic schools.

Currently, Chief Yusif Attahir is constructing a sixteen-unit office complex and a mosque in Ashifla and establishing the Aratat Zongo community.