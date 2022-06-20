Achimota School receives tennis equipment

20.06.2022 LISTEN

The NGO, LA Constance Center for Global Health has donated a set of tennis equipment to Achimota SHS to enhance the tennis program in the school.

The donation was done by Rr. Alex Aniapam Boafo CEO of the NGO and Member of the 1968 Year Group and Ms. Gwendolina Sam also of the 1968 Year Group.

Receiving the equipment, the Headmistress of the Ms Majorie Afenya expressed sincere gratitude and acknowledged the role of Alumni in school development.

Ms. Mary Apedo, the Sports Director of the school indicated that she was going to institute a tennis schedule for the school and ensure the proper usage of the equipment.

She admonished the NGO to make this sustainable by continuing to monitor the program.

The Senior Prefect of the school was equally thankful and gave assurance that Achimota would emerge the Best SHS Tennis Program.

Mr. Tony Adjetey Adjei, the Administrative Coordinator of the school indicated he would ensure the proper storage, usage and accountability of the equipment.