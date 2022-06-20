What develops a country is values, not positions — Mustapha Hamid to student leaders

20.06.2022 LISTEN

Standards of behaviour; one's judgement of what is important in life is fundamental to a country's development, it's at the back of moral upbringing and traditions that we including you The professional students must cultivate so that together, we can make Ghana a better place for all. As leaders, you must respect the values."

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, Hon, Dr Mustapha Hamid said this when he bemoaned leaders of student bodies to cultivate ethical values in their line of duty and refrain from political malfeasance in discharging their duty.

Speaking at the swearing-in of the newly elected executives of the Ghana Union Of Professional students (GUPS) at the Blue Crest University College at Kokomlemle in Accra on Saturday 18 June 2022, he stated, “what develops a country is values and not positions.”

He noted that in our quest to serve, "we must remember that the first allegiance is to Ghana and not any political party and that is what every student leader of various Student Bodies should bear in mind and nature the mentality and cultivate them into actionable plans."

He further advised and admonished the new leaders of GUPS led by Emily Jemima Nyarko to have the interest of the students they will be serving at heart and eschew politics with their office.

He further promised his unflinching support and opened his doors to the union should they need any assistance.