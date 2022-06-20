Major Mahama case: Court to rule on submission of no case by killers on July 4

20.06.2022 LISTEN

The High Court will on July 4 rule on a submission of no case made by lawyers of the alleged killers of Major Mahama.

The prosecution today, June 20, 2022, filed its responses to the submissions made by some of the defense lawyers in the matter.

This was after an initial delay the prosecution says was occasioned by the failure of some of the defense lawyers to file their submissions within a court-stipulated time.

The ruling of the court on the submissions of no case by the 14 accused persons in the trial will determine the future of the case.

Where submissions are upheld by court it would mean that the 14 accused persons have no criminal charges to answer as far as the killing of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama is concerned.

They would consequently be discharged. On the other hand, if the submissions are dismissed, the accused persons would be moved to open their defense in the murder trial.

The accused persons are; William Baah, then-Assemblyman for Denkyira Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah alias Daddy, Kofi Nyarko alias Abortion, and Akwasi Baah. Others include; Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor.

The rest are; John Bosie, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima. They are facing the charges of Murder and Conspiracy to commit Murder.

---citinewsroom