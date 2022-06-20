C/R: Collapsed houses on waterways won’t be rebuild in same areas – NADMO boss

The Central Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr Joe Donkor, has warned that people who built on waterways and had their buildings destroyed by the floods in the region will not be allowed to rebuild.

According to him, the NADMO will resist any attempt to have some of these buildings rebuilt in the same areas.

He was categorical to say that many of the buildings in the area were built without a permit from the Assemblies.

He said that this will serve as a lesson to people who intend to build in some of these areas to rethink their actions.

“If you put up a building in some of these areas and spend several hundreds of Ghana Cedis to fortify it from the floods and yet the property gets destroyed by flood, it should be a worry to you. And if you see it going down the drain because the said property was built on a waterway, you will be cautious next time,” he stated.

“Now that we had the rains do the job, nobody will be allowed to rebuild along the river bank”, he added.

He called for immediate dredging of the Slowe River to help ease the situation.

He said the flood was caused by the river overflowing its bank because of the rains in neighbouring Burkina Faso among others.

He said what happened in the region that displaced some one thousand residents was a natural disaster that could not be avoided in the area.

He said over five hundred houses were submerged.

“As NADMO, we cannot cater for the 30 per cent of the displaced people hence the need for Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and philanthropists to come to the aid of NADMO in rebuilding the submerged villages,” he appealed.

He revealed that the area hardest hit by the flood is the Komenda- Edina- Eguafo Abirem municipality.

He said residents of the farming community which has had their mud buildings run over by the flood behind the Ankafo Prisons area have been moved to a safe haven like the Prisons canteen as well as some churches and mosques

Source: Classfmonline.com