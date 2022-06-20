Work is progressing on Accra-Kumasi road dualization project - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said work is progressing steadily on the Accra-Kumasi road dualization project and the Sinohydro Inner City Roads project in Kumasi.

The president said in a tweet on Monday, June 20 that this project forms part of ‘building Ghana together’ agenda.

The Construction of 4 major by-pass roads on the Accra-Kumasi highway started in March 2022 as part of the ongoing Accra-Kumasi highway dualization project to reduce vehicular traffic.

The by-passes are the 11.6Km Osino by-pass, the 6.1 Km Anyinam bypass, the 10.6Km Enyiresi by-pass and the 13.5Km Konogo by-passes.

To this end, the government signed eight separate contracts, to the sum of GHc2 billion, for the programme.

The Chairman of the Roads and Transport Committee in Parliament and Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko made this announcement.

He stressed that “the government is carrying out these projects with the vision to reduce accidents on this stretch and manage the heavy traffic flow for motorists and other road users.

“These are contracts the government has already awarded; the companies are the biggest construction companies currently in Ghana with the most resources,” he noted.

---3news.com