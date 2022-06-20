[Photos] Amoako-Attah visits Junkwa bridge destroyed by flood waters

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah has visited the site of the collapsed Junkwa bridge in the Central Region.

The Twifo Praso to Cape Coast Road was cut off following a downpour in the area last week that led to portions of the stretch including the bridge caving in.

The 22-metre bridge collapsed because the Surowi river had overflown its banks.

The Minister after touring the scene, pledged to ensure that the bridge be reconstructed, and the road made motorable.

He further indicated that an emergency response team has been constituted by his outfit to ensure roads cut off by floodwaters are reconstructed within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Hemang Lower Denkyira, Bright Wireko Brobbey who spoke to Citi News said he's impressed with the urgency with which the situation was attended to.

Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan speaking to Citi News‘ Central Regional correspondent, Calvis Tetteh urged residents living in flood prone areas to relocate.

---citinewsroom