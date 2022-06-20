Father arrested for attempting to use 11yr old daughter for money ritual denied bail

20.06.2022 LISTEN

Evans Oppong Kyekyeku, the father who attempted to use his 11-year-old for money ritual has been denied bail by the District Court [Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit] in Accra.

The Ghana Police Service on June 3, 2022, confirmed the arrest of the 47-year-old man. The arrest was executed after a herbalist reported the businessman and exposed his plans to use his own daughter for money ritual.

Having been arraigned before court, Evans Oppong Kyekyeku is on a provisional charge of Preparation to commit crime to wit; murder, and his plea has been reserved.

Today, the court presided over by Her Worship Ama Adomako Kwakye declined the bail request of the accused and his representatives, noting that there has not been any unreasonable delay in the matter.

She argued that the court does not see that the facts do not support the charge as per the prayer by counsel for the accused Ralph Agyepong.

The case has been adjourned to July 4, 2022, with the accused having the chance to proceed to the High Court to make a case for the request for bail.

In a development, Starr News has reported that its reporter Murtala Inusah who was in court to cover the proceedings was nearly attacked by the accused, Evans Oppong Kyekyeku.

“Why are you taking pictures of me. Are you stupid,” the accused person is quoted to have said while trying to free himself to attack the reporter.