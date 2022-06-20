Where is my cement? — Captain Smart to National Cathedral Secretariat

Blessed Godsbrain Smart, Known publicly as Captain Smart has asked the board of trustees in charge of the National cathedral to return his donations.

He said the slow pace of the project doesn't worth the amount he spent.

“Is this the representation of the money given you so far? Where is my cement? What did you use it for? Can this represent the money spent so far?” he asked.

During the project's launch, Captain Smart pledged to donate 100 bags of cement to the project every month which according to him, he has been delivering as promised.

Speaking on Accra-based Onua TV's Morning Show on Monday, June 20, 2022, he asks the National Cathedral Secretariat to account for monies spent on the project so far.

He is also asking for proper accountability of the account that was established for public contributions and the GH200 million government injected into the project so far, including the GH32 million paid to Sir Adjaye and Associates as consultancy fees.

This comes after he paid a visit to the project site following the recent revelations by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the North Tongu constituency Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Ablakwa.

“Where is the money? Whoever is in possession of any of the money should bring it. The government says they don’t disburse the funds but rather the Board of Trustees.

“I’m asking the Board of Trustees because the government says the money is disbursed by you," he stated.