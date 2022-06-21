StratComm Africa’s CEO eulogizes Mzvee, Kafui Danku, four others in a book dubbed 'Dare To Be'

The founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Strategic Communications Africa (STRATCOMM AFRICA), Mrs. Esther Amba Numbra Cobbah, has compiled the gumptious stories of six amazing Ghanaian ladies in a book titled "Dare To Be".

The book was officially launched on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the Sealine View, 5th Avenue, McCarthy Hill, a suburb of Accra.

The book features the entrepreneurial journey of Miss Vera Hameeno-Kpeda, better known as Mzvee, a musician; Kafui Danku, an actress and a movie producer; Aisha Ayensu, fashion designer and CEO of Christy-brown fashion; Freda Obeng-Ampofo, CEO of KAEME cosmetics; Emi-beth Aku Quantson, CEO of Kawa Moka Coffee company limited; and Ewura Abena Agyeman, a fashion designer and CEO for Wear Ghana company limited.

These ladies work in a various creative arts industries, including music, movies, fashion, cosmetics, and coffee production. They are contributing significantly to the nation's development while also bridging the gap of male dominance in Ghana. They are portraying the image of Africa to the Western world.

Mrs. Cobbah, the host and the author, said in her opening speech that she loves to celebrate women who, despite challenges, strive to make a success story out of their God-given talents.

“I love to celebrate women. Knowing the odds we face, often in male-dominated environments, we cannot but DARE TO BE! In celebrating the stories of these amazing young women, I hope others will be encouraged to step forward in their own authentic selves and be the best they can be,” she said.

Mrs. Cobbah said she hopes the compelling stories of these six ladies collected in the DARE TO BE book will inspire every lady out there, especially the young ones, to challenge themselves and dare to be their own authentic selves.

“I hope other women can also be encouraged by these stories to follow their dreams, overcome adversity and give expression to the enormous talents God has endowed them with,” she said.

“DARING TO BE, against the odds - is the authentic expression of who we are as women!” she added.

Each of these ladies recounted the stories told in the book and thanked the CEO of StratComm for finding them wealthy, among other distinguished Ghanaian ladies, to tell their stories to the entire world.

In reverence, they presented Mrs. Cobbah with a citation that comes with heartfelt messages from each of them thanking her for her support of their innovative abilities.

Etornam Sey, a broadcast journalist, anchored the event.

Dignitaries in attendance included Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata, a private legal practitioner; Mr. Tonyi Senayah, CEO of Horseman Shoes Limited; Rev. Enoch Thompson; Mrs. Mawuena Trebah; Mrs. Maidie Arkutu; and several other dignitaries as well as media personalities.