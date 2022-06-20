C/R: Young lady gruesomely murdered at Nkramofukrom; head and clitoris cut-off

A young lady has been found dead in a pool of blood at Nkramofukrom near Abura Dunkwa in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region.

The deceased who is yet to be identified per reports is in her mid-twenties.

Checks have revealed that she was found dead in a nearby bush on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Sadly, some body parts of the young lady presumably a student were missing at the time the body was uncovered.

According to information gathered, her head and clitoris were both cut-off, and the rest of the body was left in the bush.

There are suspicions that she may have even been raped before she was killed. It will only be known for certain after an autopsy is conducted.

Some residents say it is very likely she may have been killed somewhere and dumped at Nkramofukrom.

The body of the deceased has been conveyed and deposited at Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Police have started digging into the incident.