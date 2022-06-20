C/R: Prepare for more heavy rains — NADMO Boss as he visits victims of floods

The Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Nana Agyeman Prempeh has advised the public to brace themselves for more rains and ensure they do not build on water ways to cause any floods.

He made the call when he visited some flood affected areas and deployed some relief items to to flood victims inn the central region.

Mr Agyeman Prempeh visited Abaye, Simiw , Nkotoado and and adjoining communities in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abbrem (KEEA) municipality as well as Ankaful where hundred of people had been displaced.

He said the NADMO officials have been deployed to the grounds and have begun data collection for swift action.

He said some relief items have been dispatched to support victims while cautioning the public to be careful of where they construct their building to avoid floods.

The Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan said the regional coordinating collaborating with relevant agencies to resolve the issues bedeviled the flood victims.

The Member of Parlaiment for Twifo hemang Lower Denkyira , Bright Wereko Brobey urged the affected persons in the constituency to be calm as authorities work hard to resolve the issues issues.

Some of the flood victims at Jukwa where a portion of the road was cut and several homes destroyed shared their frustration and called for help.

Source: 3news.com|Ghana