Flood displace officers at Ankaful Prisons

20.06.2022

Some seventy seven officers at the the Ankaful Prisons in the Central region have been displaced after their official residence got submerged in water following the floods that occurred in the Ankaful enclave and its adjoining communities in the region.

The bungalows that housed the officers and their families got submerged after the water from the Kakum River overflew its banks following the heavy downpour from Friday evening.

They lost personal belongings, uniforms and other house hold items.

Assistant Director of Prisons (ADP) Patrick Asiedu the officer in charge of the main Ankaful prisons who spoke on behalf of the director of prisons recounted how the havoc the floods caused the officers with over 70 officers displaced and keeping up with other colleagues.

He said an assessment of the situation had been made and the management of the prisons led by the director of prisons have scheduled a meeting to find an immediate support for affected officers.

He also revealed that the authorities of the Ghana prisons service have in touch with NADMO who are also liaising with them to assist with relief items.

“Unforyunaley, three of the rivers we have link up around Jukwa area and it cause the flood because now the water has to find its onw course and also the natural way by which the water could have flown was through downstream into the sea.

“About 77 so far officers have been affected. The various officers in charge had to quickly mobilize and give them shelter.”

Source: 3news.com|Ghana