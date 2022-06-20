Ga Wolomor celebrates Father's Day with Faith Evangelical Mission Worldwide Sunday school service

Nuumo Kofi Okassa Diaka II Wolomor Ga Asere Traditional Area, ABESSE joined the Sunday school service of the Faith Evangelical Mission Worldwide -Accra Central, Akoto Lantey to celebrate this year's Father's Day.

Nuumo Kofi Okassa Diaka II who also serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the Nuumo Okassa Foundation said, the gesture is to give back to the community by celebrating the day with the children.

"As we celebrate the 2022 father’s day, it is imperative to note that, it is a day to celebrate the man whose influence in our individual lives cannot be measured. This man doesn't have to be your biological father, it could be a man you perceive as a father figure or mentor in your life.

"I chose to mark this august occasion with these kids whom I believe are also my children; especially to those that don't have fatherly love, I want them to feel that they have a father despite being abandoned by their fathers. I believe in giving back to the community that is why I'm here today", he explained.

He said the foundation has embarked on several charity works and will continue to do more to help the less privileged in society.