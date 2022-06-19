Repair works to start on ‘death trap’ Kojo Ashong bridge – Ga West MCE

The Ga West Municipal Assembly has said engineers from the assembly will be deployed to commence repair works on the deplorable Kojo Ashong bridge.

According to the Chief Executive, Clement Wilkinson, his outfit will fix the situation before any major accident happens on the bridge.

This comes on the back of complaints from motorists who say driving on the bridge is life-threatening.

They contend that authorities have failed to fix or replace some steel plates, which are in a bad state and pose a danger to users.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Wilkinson says the maintenance works on the Kojo Ashong bridge will begin on Monday, June 20, 2022.

“It is a death trap, and we don't want to wait until something happens before we solve the problem. I am sure by Monday, the welder and other teams will come and start working on it.”

“Those tipper trucks and other heavy-duty trucks will not be applying this bridge… the entire stretch has been awarded to a contractor and there is going to be a temporary bridge,” Mr. Wilkinson said.

By Citi Newsroom