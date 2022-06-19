Damongo gets artificial Astro turf pitch to enhance recreation and sports

A newly constructed artificial astro turf pitch aimed at enhancing recreation and sports has been commissioned by the Member of Parliament for Damongo constituency of the Savannah Region, Lawyer Abu Jinapor.

The ultra-modern Astro turf pitch comes with ancillary facilities such wash rooms, fence, stand for spectators, flood lights and many others.

The ceremony to officially unveil the sports facility took place at Damongo on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

It was witnessed by thousands of people from across the constituency who thronged the venue to catch glimpse of the official commissioning.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Damongo legislature stated that he was unimpressed about the dusty, muddy and unhygienic nature of the field which was unbefitting to serve as a town park for Damongo which is the Regional capital for Savannah Region.

He expressed delight at having the turf constructed and said he felt a great sense of accomplishment for what he has been able to do to enhance sporting (football) which is in fulfilment of the dream of sports men and women of the Damongo township.

According to him, the facility was strategically planned to provide a platform for the teaming youth who have the dream of becoming football stars and sports men and women in the future.

The turf, he said, when put into good use will not only help harness football talents among the youth of the town but will also improve their chances of success in the future. This, he added, will help propel human development in the community.

The lawmaker further noted that the turf was also envisioned to promote both social and holistic development of the area adding that it is open to all irrespective of one's political affiliation.

He seized the opportunity to call on all political fraternities in the constituency to eschew political interest and come together to serve the interest of the area.

He disclosed that he will on next weekend commission another completed Astro turf pitch for the people of Laribanga who wish to pursue a career in football.

Present at the inaugural ceremony were the Regional Chairman of the NPP for Savannah Region, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana Kalamonia, District Chief Executives in the region, Traditional rulers, the clergy, party executives amongst others.