Suspect who allegedly killed his wife in Ada dies in police custody

David Ayornu, a 31-year-old resident of Lufenya, near Kasseh in the Ada East District, who allegedly slashed the belly of his wife and killed her on June 3, this year reportedly died in police custody at Ada.

Ayornu popularly known as Rapper Bee was arrested by the Kasseh Police Command for allegedly stabbing his wife with a sharp object in the belly resulting in her death.

Confirming his death to the Ghana News Agency in Ada, Chief Superintendent Atsu Dzineku, Ada Divisional Commander, said Ayornu had not been well after allegedly killing his wife.

He noted that the suspect was sent to the Ada East District Hospital, where he was treated and discharged, and brought to the police station at Kasseh, where he was detained pending further investigations.

Chief Supt. Dzineku noted that Ayornu was also processed for court after which he was remanded to assist in further investigations.

He said on Sunday, June 12, around 0500 hours, Ayornu's other inmates realized he was unconscious and quickly prompted police officers on duty. He was subsequently sent to the Ada East District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

He stated that the body had been deposited at the Sogakope Hospital morgue for preservation and further investigations.

Nene Glover Ayornu, the acting Chief of Lufenya near Kasseh and the uncle of the deceased also confirmed the incident to the GNA.

He said the family would collaborate with the Police to undertake the necessary arrangements.

GNA