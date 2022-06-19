TMA empowers National Service Personnel

Tema, June 19, CDA Consult - The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has organized entrepreneurship skill training for National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) to aid the young tertiary graduates to acquire additional skills after their period of service.

The National Service Personnel were coached during the two-day programme on how opportunities and skillful handiworks to become self-employed, which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

Meanwhile, Mr. Yohane Amarh Ashitey TMA Metropolitan Chief Executive who quoted education think-thank African Education Watch (Eduwatch) data on employment among graduates was not comforting.

He said a survey conducted by Eduwatch in 2021, revealed that Ghana has 545,000 tertiary students out of which 11,100 graduate annually but only 10 percent successfully secure jobs year-in-year-out after national service excluding Nation Builders Crops (NABCO) trainees.

He said the future for unemployment was developing entrepreneurial skills during the national service period to ensure that after the period one does not join the graduate unemployed group.

He said Eduwatch data suggest that it would take at most ten years for several graduates to secure employment due to some challenges including low capacity of industries to absorb huge numbers year-in-year-out.

“Necessity is the mother of all inventions, we all agree there are challenges and the best way to respond to them is being innovative, acquiring skills, and training to start business to create job opportunities,” he stated.

Mr. Ashitey added that the training was a chance for NSS personnel to get the chance to acquire skills to start something small in case they do not find any white colour job.

He elaborated that aside the soap making, beads makings, food processing and makeup, other skills provided by the government included dressmaking, hairdressing, and beauty treatment, baking, and welding.

He challenged the service personnel to take advantage of the offer.

Source: CDA Consult